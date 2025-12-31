India's Infrastructure Boom: Greener Railways and Expanding Highways Revolutionize Connectivity
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the impact of enhancing India's infrastructure through highway expansions and greener railways. With improved connectivity and sustainable transport, these efforts are pivotal in bolstering economic growth, reducing travel time, and supporting regional development, depicting a vision of a well-connected New India.
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein underscored the pivotal role of infrastructure advancements in India's growth narrative. On Wednesday, he highlighted how the expansion of national highways and a shift towards greener railways are enhancing connectivity, mobility, and economic vitality nationwide.
Mein shared insights on X, pointing out that the burgeoning highway network is not only stitching the country together but also bolstering logistics, safety, and regional connectivity. He elaborated that enhanced road infrastructure facilitates seamless movement of goods and people, linking remote areas to key economic centers and fostering statewide growth.
In his commentary on India's sustainable transport progress, Mein applauded the extensive electrification of railways, which diminishes reliance on fossil fuels. He noted that modern trains enhance efficiency, comfort, and environmental sustainability, embodying India's vision of a connected, efficient, and sustainable future.
