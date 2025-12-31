India's Infrastructure Boom: Greener Railways and Expanding Highways Revolutionize Connectivity

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein underscored the pivotal role of infrastructure advancements in India's growth narrative. On Wednesday, he highlighted how the expansion of national highways and a shift towards greener railways are enhancing connectivity, mobility, and economic vitality nationwide.

Mein shared insights on X, pointing out that the burgeoning highway network is not only stitching the country together but also bolstering logistics, safety, and regional connectivity. He elaborated that enhanced road infrastructure facilitates seamless movement of goods and people, linking remote areas to key economic centers and fostering statewide growth.

In his commentary on India's sustainable transport progress, Mein applauded the extensive electrification of railways, which diminishes reliance on fossil fuels. He noted that modern trains enhance efficiency, comfort, and environmental sustainability, embodying India's vision of a connected, efficient, and sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)