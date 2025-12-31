Left Menu

Legacy of Dedication: O P Singh's Journey with Haryana Police

O P Singh, Haryana's DGP, retired after over three decades of service, leaving an indelible mark on crime reduction and proactive policing. While offering a heartfelt farewell, he reflected on his journey, highlighted successes in crime prevention, and inspired officers for future challenges, emphasizing ongoing contributions beyond retirement.

Updated: 31-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Haryana's Director General of Police, O P Singh, bid farewell to a career that spanned more than three decades. The 1992-batch IPS officer marked his retirement with an emotional message to the Haryana Police personnel, explaining how the service had shaped his identity.

In his farewell note, Singh reflected on his time in the force, describing his career as a journey that has now concluded. Quoting poet Kabir, he emphasized sincerity in service. Singh highlighted the achievements in crime reduction, noting a decline in crimes against individuals and property in 2025 compared to 2024.

While acknowledging past successes, Singh also warned of greater challenges in 2026 and urged continued focus on proactive policing. He encouraged officers to sustain efforts against organized crime and maintain the rule of law. Singh expressed that although he refrained from calling it "retirement," his commitment to meaningful work, including writing, would persist.

