Left Menu

U.S. F-35 Deployment Sparks Tensions in Caribbean Amid Venezuela Row

Five U.S. F-35 aircraft, as part of a deployment ordered by President Trump, have landed in Puerto Rico. This move, aimed at countering drug cartels, escalates tensions with Venezuela. The deployment follows a U.S. strike on a Venezuelan vessel and increased military presence in the Caribbean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 05:58 IST
U.S. F-35 Deployment Sparks Tensions in Caribbean Amid Venezuela Row

In a recent military maneuver, five U.S. F-35 aircraft landed in Puerto Rico, intensifying the U.S. military build-up in the Caribbean. This deployment, mandated by President Donald Trump, aims to counteract drug cartels in the region amidst mounting tensions with Venezuela.

Reports from Puerto Rico, notably from Reuters photographer Ricky Arduengo, confirm the presence of U.S. military helicopters, Osprey aircraft, and personnel at the former Roosevelt Roads military base. The U.S. has increased its regional military activity following a surprise visit by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the top U.S. general amid Venezuelan tensions.

In addition to this military presence, a controversial U.S. strike on a Venezuelan vessel, allegedly carrying narcotics, resulted in 11 fatalities, heightening political friction. Venezuela claimed the victims were not traffickers, exacerbating diplomatic strains directly impacting regional stability.

TRENDING

1
River Plate Dominates Estudiantes to Top Group B

River Plate Dominates Estudiantes to Top Group B

 Global
2
Australia's A$12 Billion Boost: AUKUS Submarine Plans Unveiled

Australia's A$12 Billion Boost: AUKUS Submarine Plans Unveiled

 Global
3
Ingebrigtsen's Olympic Setback: Injury Derails Championship Hopes

Ingebrigtsen's Olympic Setback: Injury Derails Championship Hopes

 Global
4
Peres Jepchirchir's Golden Triumph in Tokyo

Peres Jepchirchir's Golden Triumph in Tokyo

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025