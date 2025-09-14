U.S. F-35 Deployment Sparks Tensions in Caribbean Amid Venezuela Row

In a recent military maneuver, five U.S. F-35 aircraft landed in Puerto Rico, intensifying the U.S. military build-up in the Caribbean. This deployment, mandated by President Donald Trump, aims to counteract drug cartels in the region amidst mounting tensions with Venezuela.

Reports from Puerto Rico, notably from Reuters photographer Ricky Arduengo, confirm the presence of U.S. military helicopters, Osprey aircraft, and personnel at the former Roosevelt Roads military base. The U.S. has increased its regional military activity following a surprise visit by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the top U.S. general amid Venezuelan tensions.

In addition to this military presence, a controversial U.S. strike on a Venezuelan vessel, allegedly carrying narcotics, resulted in 11 fatalities, heightening political friction. Venezuela claimed the victims were not traffickers, exacerbating diplomatic strains directly impacting regional stability.