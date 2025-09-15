Left Menu

First cargo parcel train from Kashmir valley to Delhi flagged off; LG says service will boost local economy

Every day 23 to 24 tonnes of apples and other perishable goods will be transported from here which will reach Delhi the next day, Sinha told reporters after flagging off the train.The LG said the cargo train service will boost the local economy by providing an alternative mode of transportation.This train will contribute a lot to the economic upliftment.We know due to topographic conditions and heavy rainfall, the national highway gets closed sometimes and it used to cause losses to the fruit growers.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 10:28 IST
First cargo parcel train from Kashmir valley to Delhi flagged off; LG says service will boost local economy
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the first cargo parcel train from the valley to Delhi which will provide a cheaper and reliable mode of transportation for perishable goods like fruits to terminal markets of the country.

The cargo parcel train was flagged off from Nowgam railway station here and is scheduled to reach Delhi on Tuesday ''I am thankful to the prime minister as cargo service has been started. Every day 23 to 24 tonnes of apples and other perishable goods will be transported from here which will reach Delhi the next day,'' Sinha told reporters after flagging off the train.

The LG said the cargo train service will boost the local economy by providing an alternative mode of transportation.

''This train will contribute a lot to the economic upliftment.We know due to topographic conditions and heavy rainfall, the national highway gets closed sometimes and it used to cause losses to the fruit growers. The railways has started a very good service and I want to thank them for it,'' he added.

Sinha said while the train service will lead to further integration of Jammu and Kashmir, the goods from Kashmir will reach the markets in rest of the country at lesser costs.

Due to heavy rains last month and early this month, the national highway connecting Kashmir valley with rest of the country remained closed for a long period, leading to apprehension that the bumper apple crop this year might perish before reaching the markets in rest of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Waqf row: We have considered prima facie challenge to each of the sections and found no case was made out to stay entire statute, says SC.

Waqf row: We have considered prima facie challenge to each of the sections a...

 India
2
Waqf row: SC stays provision which says persons practising Islam for last 5 years can only create waqf.

Waqf row: SC stays provision which says persons practising Islam for last 5 ...

 India
3
J-K: 400 shifted to shelters as land subsidence damages houses in Poonch

J-K: 400 shifted to shelters as land subsidence damages houses in Poonch

 India
4
Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right, restrain people from illegally selling merchandise in his name.

Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025