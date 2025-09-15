Left Menu

Global shares trade mixed as markets eye Fed decision

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:02 IST
Global shares trade mixed as markets eye Fed decision
  • Country:
  • Japan

Global shares were trading mixed on Monday, as markets looked ahead to a possible move by the US Federal Reserve later this week to cut interest rates. France's CAC 40 jumped 1.2 per cent in early trading to 7,915.30, while the German DAX gained 0.6 per cent to 23,838.03. Britain's FTSE 100 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1 per cent to 9,282.51. US US shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures gaining 0.2 per cent to 46,287.00. S&P 500 futures rose nearly 0.1 per cent to 6,650.50.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2 per cent to 26,446.56. The Shanghai Composite edged down 0.3 per cent to 3,860.50. Worries are simmering about China's economy, as analysts say the data for August aren't strong enough to reflect ongoing dynamic growth, especially given the damage from US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

"China's economy continued to slide in August, with all key activity readings falling short of market forecasts once more," Lynn Song of ING Economics said in a report.

"Given the slowdown of the past few months, we expect that there's a strong case for additional short-term stimulus efforts," China's retail sales rose 3.4 per cent, a 12-month low that was down from 5.7 per cent in July and 6.8 per cent in June. Retail sales rose 3.4 per cent, the slowest pace since last November. "The underlying flow is shifting. For years, Beijing leaned on exports as the carry trade that kept growth rolling even as property cracked. But with Trump's tariffs slicing through supply chains, that leg of the trade is gone," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.1 per cent to 8,853.00, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4 per cent to 3,407.31. Stock trading was closed on Monday for a national holiday in Japan.

Expectations are growing that the US Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate for the first time this year at its meeting this week. That means that, if the interest rate cut doesn't happen, the market could drop in disappointment. In energy trading, benchmark US crude rose 31 cents to USD 63.00 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 27 cents to USD 67.26 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar inched up to 147.67 Japanese yen from 147.65 yen. The euro cost USD 1.1734, little changed from USD 1.1732.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur

 India
2
US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams meets CM

US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams meets CM

 India
3
Q&A-Is Venezuela about to lose Citgo, its most prized foreign asset?

Q&A-Is Venezuela about to lose Citgo, its most prized foreign asset?

 Global
4
All efforts on to divert water from rivers under IWT to meet shortages in India: Jal Shakti min

All efforts on to divert water from rivers under IWT to meet shortages in In...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025