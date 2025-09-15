Left Menu

IAF airdrops ration to remote village in J-K’s Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:58 IST
Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday pressed its helicopter into service to airdrop rations to a remote village which was cut off by landslides triggered by heavy rains recently in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Reasi district administration, with IAF's help, successfully airlifted ration supplies to Sarhi village, which was isolated due to multiple landslides on the Reasi–Sarhi (via Tote) road, and the washing away of Thathi bridge on the alternative Udhampur–Sarhi route via Moungri, the official said.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik said this intervention ensured that essential commodities reach the residents despite the challenging terrain and adverse conditions.

"So far, 25 quintals have been delivered, and the exercise will go on, subject to favourable weather conditions," she said.

Although adequate ration stock is currently available, she said precautionary measures are being taken to avoid any shortages.

The deputy commissioner said the reconstruction of the Thathi Bridge is being taken up on priority with army support, while alternate routes and manual transportation options are also being explored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

