Left Menu

15-year-old girl dies in Jharkhand road accident

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 15-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 23:29 IST
15-year-old girl dies in Jharkhand road accident
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl died, while her mother suffered injuries following a head-on collision between the autorickshaw they were on board and a speeding truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Hariharganj police station area along National Highway-139, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Preeti Rani. She succumbed to injuries while being taken to Aurangabad for better treatment, a police officer said.

Her mother, Pramila Devi (40), and the autorickshaw driver, Ajit Paswan (30), were undergoing treatment in hospital.

The accident disrupted traffic on the highway for about one-and-a-half hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 5-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

UPDATE 5-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

 Global
2
87 students selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme

87 students selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unless Europe goes first

UPDATE 1-Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unles...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Amazon To Launch Augmented Reality Football Coverage - FT

BRIEF-Amazon To Launch Augmented Reality Football Coverage - FT

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025