15-year-old girl dies in Jharkhand road accident

A 15-year-old girl died, while her mother suffered injuries following a head-on collision between the autorickshaw they were on board and a speeding truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, police said.
The accident occurred near Hariharganj police station area along National Highway-139, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Preeti Rani. She succumbed to injuries while being taken to Aurangabad for better treatment, a police officer said.
Her mother, Pramila Devi (40), and the autorickshaw driver, Ajit Paswan (30), were undergoing treatment in hospital.
The accident disrupted traffic on the highway for about one-and-a-half hours.
