Delhi's New Transport Revolution: The National Common Mobility Card

Delhi's government is launching the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to simplify public transport access. This contactless card, supported by the Delhi Transport Corporation, will allow seamless travel across various services. Different color codes on cards will cater to women, transgender, and general commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:11 IST
In a move poised to revolutionize public transportation in Delhi, the government is set to introduce the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). This initiative facilitates hassle-free travel across the city and beyond using a single contactless smart card, as announced by officials on Thursday.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) invites bids from nationalized banks to provide color-coded smart cards. Pink cards are designated for women and transgenders, blue for all individuals, and orange for those with monthly passes. Applicants must be Delhi residents, aged 12 or above, with valid proof of address.

This system will seamlessly integrate travel on buses, DMRC, RRTS, and more. Commuters can procure NCMCs from participating banks, and top-ups can be managed online or at designated locations. The implementation includes a monitoring system to prevent misuse, ensuring validity and transaction transparency.

