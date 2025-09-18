Telangana's Strategic Global Engagement: A Revanth Reddy's Diplomatic Mission
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to meet top global leaders and business executives in Delhi. Discussions will focus on investment opportunities in Telangana. Major figures from Amazon, Uber, and the World Economic Forum are engaged, highlighting Telangana's strategic economic positioning.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is embarking on a pivotal diplomatic mission as he meets with global leaders and top business executives in Delhi on Friday. His agenda includes discussions with Borge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, and senior executives from companies like Amazon and Uber.
In addition, Reddy will engage in talks with Philip D. Murphy, the Governor of New Jersey, USA, alongside a special session with Brende. These meetings underscore a concerted effort to bolster Telangana's economic prospects on the global stage.
The Chief Minister will also address the 12th Annual Public Affairs Forum of India, seizing the opportunity to highlight investment opportunities in Telangana to influential executives from Godrej, Amazon, Carlsberg, Carlyle, and Uber. Reddy arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening as part of this significant initiative.
