United Nations Faces Crisis: Restoring Trust in Global Humanitarian Aid

The United Nations is grappling with a crisis in its humanitarian efforts, faced with a 'sustained attack' on its values and finances. UN aid chief Tom Fletcher emphasized that humanitarians cannot wait for the U.S. to restore funding, as aid worker killings soared to nearly 400 last year, setting a grim record since 1997.

Despite the Trump administration's significant cuts to foreign aid, Fletcher believes in the enduring global support for kindness and compassion. With the U.S. once the largest humanitarian donor, it's crucial for the UN to convince Washington to reconsider. However, Fletcher insists the UN shouldn't rely solely on the U.S. and should demonstrate its impact in saving lives and conflict resolution.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), led by David Miliband, highlights the loss of services for millions due to U.S. aid reductions, affecting education in Afghanistan and healthcare for Sudanese refugees. Miliband calls for collaboration, with Europe stepping up to fill the void. The upcoming gathering of world leaders in New York, amid competing U.S. and Chinese global strategies, underscores the need for strong leadership and support for the UN's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)