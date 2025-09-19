Bengaluru Elevates to Tech Pinnacle with New Rolls-Royce Centre
Bengaluru furthers its status as a global tech hub with the new Rolls-Royce Global Capability Centre. This inauguration reinforces Karnataka's lead in aerospace and defence and opens opportunities for innovation. Key figures praise the collaboration with Rolls-Royce, emphasizing a vibrant local ecosystem and future growth.
Bengaluru has enhanced its global reputation as a technology hub with the opening of the largest Rolls-Royce Global Capability Centre (GCC), a move celebrated by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Highlighting the occasion, Shivakumar acknowledged the development as a reinforcement of Karnataka's dominance in aerospace and defense within India.
Shivakumar expressed his enthusiasm for Bengaluru's growing allure during a social media announcement, declaring that the city is becoming a destination where global giants find their ambitions realized. The establishment of the Rolls-Royce GCC is a testament to this, creating prospects for innovation and underlining Bengaluru's appeal to major tech companies.
The inauguration, attended by Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil, British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, and Rolls-Royce CFO Helen McCabe, marked a significant expansion of Rolls-Royce's operations in Bengaluru. The centre will bolster the company's engineering solutions for Civil Aerospace and Defence, integrating digital and enterprise services teams to augment their global capabilities.
