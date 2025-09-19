Left Menu

Bengaluru Elevates to Tech Pinnacle with New Rolls-Royce Centre

Bengaluru furthers its status as a global tech hub with the new Rolls-Royce Global Capability Centre. This inauguration reinforces Karnataka's lead in aerospace and defence and opens opportunities for innovation. Key figures praise the collaboration with Rolls-Royce, emphasizing a vibrant local ecosystem and future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:30 IST
Bengaluru Elevates to Tech Pinnacle with New Rolls-Royce Centre
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru has enhanced its global reputation as a technology hub with the opening of the largest Rolls-Royce Global Capability Centre (GCC), a move celebrated by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Highlighting the occasion, Shivakumar acknowledged the development as a reinforcement of Karnataka's dominance in aerospace and defense within India.

Shivakumar expressed his enthusiasm for Bengaluru's growing allure during a social media announcement, declaring that the city is becoming a destination where global giants find their ambitions realized. The establishment of the Rolls-Royce GCC is a testament to this, creating prospects for innovation and underlining Bengaluru's appeal to major tech companies.

The inauguration, attended by Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil, British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, and Rolls-Royce CFO Helen McCabe, marked a significant expansion of Rolls-Royce's operations in Bengaluru. The centre will bolster the company's engineering solutions for Civil Aerospace and Defence, integrating digital and enterprise services teams to augment their global capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

 India
2
GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefits

GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefi...

 India
3
Potential Missile Fragment Found in Poland Amid Drone Incident

Potential Missile Fragment Found in Poland Amid Drone Incident

 Poland
4
From Distress to Reunion: A Journey of Hope

From Distress to Reunion: A Journey of Hope

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025