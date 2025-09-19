Left Menu

India's Strategic Leap: Securing a Sustainable Future through Critical Minerals

India is paving the way for a sustainable and technologically advanced future by focusing on critical minerals, AI-driven exploration, and policy reforms. Leaders are calling for domestic growth, reduced import dependency, and responsible practices to secure supplies for key sectors like EVs and solar energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:42 IST
India's Strategic Leap: Securing a Sustainable Future through Critical Minerals
Arun Misra, Chairman of the CII National Committee on Mining (Left), Dr. Arvind Virmani, member Niti Aayog (Right) (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive step towards securing a sustainable future, India is turning its focus to critical minerals as it aims to become a global leader in clean energy and advanced manufacturing. With smart policy and AI-driven exploration taking center stage, the country's ambitions were reinforced at the Indian Mining Summit 2025.

Arun Misra, Chairman of the CII National Committee on Mining, emphasized the shift from traditional resources like coal to minerals vital for the green economy, such as lithium and cobalt. Policy reforms are paving the way for increased private sector involvement, ensuring that the growth of the mining sector aligns with environmental and social responsibilities.

The newly launched National Critical Minerals Mission aims to mitigate risks associated with dependency on imports by focusing on exploration and diversification. Dr. Arvind Virmani highlighted the need for stable infrastructure and international collaborations, particularly through strategic partnerships. With key sectors relying on a secure supply of critical minerals, India's initiative underscores the importance of domestic capabilities and global engagement.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

 India
2
GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefits

GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefi...

 India
3
Potential Missile Fragment Found in Poland Amid Drone Incident

Potential Missile Fragment Found in Poland Amid Drone Incident

 Poland
4
From Distress to Reunion: A Journey of Hope

From Distress to Reunion: A Journey of Hope

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025