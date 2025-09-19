India's Strategic Leap: Securing a Sustainable Future through Critical Minerals

In a decisive step towards securing a sustainable future, India is turning its focus to critical minerals as it aims to become a global leader in clean energy and advanced manufacturing. With smart policy and AI-driven exploration taking center stage, the country's ambitions were reinforced at the Indian Mining Summit 2025.

Arun Misra, Chairman of the CII National Committee on Mining, emphasized the shift from traditional resources like coal to minerals vital for the green economy, such as lithium and cobalt. Policy reforms are paving the way for increased private sector involvement, ensuring that the growth of the mining sector aligns with environmental and social responsibilities.

The newly launched National Critical Minerals Mission aims to mitigate risks associated with dependency on imports by focusing on exploration and diversification. Dr. Arvind Virmani highlighted the need for stable infrastructure and international collaborations, particularly through strategic partnerships. With key sectors relying on a secure supply of critical minerals, India's initiative underscores the importance of domestic capabilities and global engagement.