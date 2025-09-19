Rethinking Development: A Shift in Himachal Pradesh's Approach

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has called for a paradigm shift in addressing the state's developmental challenges. Speaking at the state-level steering committee on sustainable development, Saxena criticized the 'business as usual' mentality and urged for an approach that is holistic and inclusive.

Recent natural calamities have starkly demonstrated the need for sustainable, data-driven, and community-based development, Saxena noted. He emphasized integrating the unique geographical and social aspects of the state into development models to build climate resilience and propel human progress.

The committee discussed strategies for sustainable development, highlighting agriculture, water, and forestry as interconnected sectors. They proposed actionable measures for a comprehensive campaign to achieve sustainable goals. The chief secretary urged the evaluation of available resources and encouraged efforts to navigate financial and bureaucratic hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)