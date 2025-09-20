Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail: Bandra Kurla Complex Station Nears Completion

The Bandra Kurla Complex station, the only underground segment on the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, is nearing its final phase, having completed 84% of excavation work, according to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Saturday.

Among the 12 stations on the corridor, this station will be vital for Mumbai's commuters. Excavation, reaching a depth of 32.50 metres—comparable to a 10-storey building—is almost complete. Officials highlighted that post-digging, world-class infrastructure development will commence.

Inspired by the Arabian Sea's clouds and waves, the station will include six platforms, each 415 metres long, and designed for efficient passenger movement with ample space and natural lighting. Connectivity plans include access points to metro lines and an adjacent road, enhancing commuter convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)