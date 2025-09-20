Left Menu

Appliance Giants Slash Prices: GST Benefits Propel Sales Surge

Leading appliance manufacturers have slashed prices of air conditioners and dishwashers by extending recent GST rate cuts to consumers. The price reductions, reaching up to Rs 8,000, are anticipated to boost sales in the upcoming festival season, with companies expecting a significant rise in consumer demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:51 IST
Appliance Giants Slash Prices: GST Benefits Propel Sales Surge
In a strategic move to capitalize on the GST rate cuts from 28% to 18%, prominent appliance manufacturers have reduced prices on air conditioners and dishwashers starting from Monday. Brands including Voltas, Daikin, Godrej Appliances, Panasonic, and Haier, have adjusted their pricing to attract festival-season buyers.

These price adjustments are part of a broader strategy to drive up sales volumes during the busy Navratra period. The reductions, as substantial as Rs 4,500 for air conditioners and up to Rs 8,000 for dishwashers, are expected to unlock pent-up consumer demand and significantly propel sales figures.

The favorable consumer response has already been seen, with pre-bookings showing promising upticks. With major players implementing these adjustments across their product lines, from room ACs to advanced models like variable refrigerant volume (VRF) systems, the price revisions are set to reshape market competition in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

