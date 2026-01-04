Sobha Ltd Shines: Stellar Real Estate Sales Surge by 52% Amid Housing Demand Boom

Sobha Ltd, a major player in the real estate sector, has disclosed a remarkable 52% jump in its sales bookings, reaching Rs 2,115.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

This growth stems from increased property volumes and improved price realizations as strong housing demands persist.

Significantly, the Bengaluru-based company reported selling properties worth Rs 1,512 crore in Bengaluru alone, and Rs 349 crore in the Delhi-NCR market. Sobha Ltd's breakthrough performance underscores its robust market presence and strategic expansion across 13 cities, including its recent entry into Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)