Cyberattack Chaos: European Airports Face Delays and Cancellations

A cyberattack on Collins Aerospace's check-in systems has disrupted operations at major European airports like Heathrow, causing flight delays and cancellations. Similar impacts are reported at Brussels and Berlin airports. RTX is working to resolve the issue, while passengers face inconvenience amid manual check-ins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A cyberattack targeting check-in and boarding systems has sparked widespread operational disruptions at major European airports, including Heathrow, the continent's busiest, with flight delays and cancellations swelling on Saturday. Collins Aerospace, a key service provider for airlines globally, attributed the disruptions to a 'technical issue,' cautioning passengers of potential delays as a result.

Airports in Brussels and Berlin confirmed similar disruptions, each managing their own responses. RTX, the parent company of Collins Aerospace, acknowledged encountering a 'cyber-related disruption' at selected locations. Dublin, along with Cork Airport, reported minor impacts. The cyber incident adds to a growing trend of sophisticated ransomware attacks worldwide.

The failure has forced manual check-in and boarding processes, Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels Airports reported, leading to the cancellation of 29 flights by midday. Passengers, left in uncertainty, were advised to verify their flights before heading to airports. Increased delays also gripped Berlin, prompting the German cybersecurity office, BSI, to initiate discussions with the airport over the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

