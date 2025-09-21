Alphabet Inc Advises Caution for H1-B Visa Holders

Alphabet Inc. has issued an urgent communication to its employees holding H1-B visas, advising them to return to the United States by September 21. This comes in light of potential financial and procedural hurdles that could arise for those intending to re-enter the country.

The email, seen by Reuters, warns that each petition for re-entry could incur a mandatory cost of up to $100,000, which may result in significant delays or even prevent re-entry altogether. Given these potential challenges, Alphabet strongly advises against any international travel for its H1-B visa holders.

This precautionary approach reflects broader concerns about international travel for certain visa categories, as the company seeks to mitigate risks for its employees in navigating complex immigration processes.

