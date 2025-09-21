Left Menu

Alphabet Inc Advises Caution for H1-B Visa Holders

Alphabet Inc. is urging employees with H1-B visas to return to the U.S. by September 21 and avoid international travel thereafter. A recent email suggests potential financial and re-entry issues, with a possible $100,000 petition cost. Such conditions may delay or prevent re-entry into the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 00:10 IST
Alphabet Inc Advises Caution for H1-B Visa Holders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet Inc. has issued an urgent communication to its employees holding H1-B visas, advising them to return to the United States by September 21. This comes in light of potential financial and procedural hurdles that could arise for those intending to re-enter the country.

The email, seen by Reuters, warns that each petition for re-entry could incur a mandatory cost of up to $100,000, which may result in significant delays or even prevent re-entry altogether. Given these potential challenges, Alphabet strongly advises against any international travel for its H1-B visa holders.

This precautionary approach reflects broader concerns about international travel for certain visa categories, as the company seeks to mitigate risks for its employees in navigating complex immigration processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
2
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
3
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
4
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025