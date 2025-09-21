Uttar Pradesh Launches GST Reforms Awareness Campaign

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated a virtual meeting involving NDA MLAs and state ministers to lay out the first phase of a 'GST reforms awareness campaign', running from September 22 to 29. This initiative is part of a broader plan to revamp India's GST framework by introducing a new two-slab system, with most goods and services categorized under either a 5% or an 18% tax rate.

The campaign seeks to enlighten traders, shopkeepers, and the general public about the benefits of GST reforms. Public representatives are tasked with ensuring the reforms are effectively implemented, allowing citizens to fully reap the benefits during the festive season. They are encouraged to devote daily efforts towards promoting these reforms at local markets and engaging directly with the sellers.

During the campaign, representatives will promote indigenous products and encourage shopkeepers to display pro-local economy posters. Emphasizing self-reliance and economic growth, the Chief Minister highlighted that the GST reforms would make goods more affordable, boost purchasing power, and create jobs. This comprehensive outreach ensures the new GST system enhances benefits for traders and consumers alike.

