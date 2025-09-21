Left Menu

Instant Home Services: Revolutionizing India's Digital Economy

India's online home services market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18-22% by FY30. Driven by urban demands for convenience, this sector, though currently dominated by unorganized services, is poised for rapid expansion. The challenge remains in scaling operations while maintaining consumer trust and reliability.

India's burgeoning online home services market is set to grow significantly, anticipating a compound annual growth rate of 18-22% to reach Rs 85-88 billion by FY30. This growth trajectory is supported by increasing urban demands for convenience, reliability, and speed, according to a report by Redseer.

Emerging as a pivotal element of India's digital economy, 'Instant Home Services' aims to redefine consumer habits much like quick commerce did. Despite its promise, the sector remains heavily reliant on unorganised, offline networks, with online penetration under 1% of net transaction value as of FY25. Yet, this market is poised for transformation as urban households begin expecting rapid service fulfilment.

To transition from niche to mainstream, platforms must navigate operational challenges including maintaining economic viability, ensuring stable service supply, and integrating a digitally fluent workforce. Successfully addressing these issues promises not just a new service category, but a fundamental shift in consumer behavior across urban India.

