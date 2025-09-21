Left Menu

Cyber Chaos: Airports Scramble to Restore Order After Major Hack

Major European airports, including Heathrow, faced disruptions due to a hack on Collins Aerospace's systems. This led to delays and cancellations, with ongoing investigations into the breach's origins. Recovery efforts were underway, with a manual workaround in place to manage operations amid the cyber incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:30 IST
  • Germany

European airports are striving to restore normal operations after a major hacking incident disrupted key systems. The breach affected check-in and boarding processes at major airports like Heathrow, leading to widespread delays.

Officials are investigating the cyberattack, which has added to a series of recent attacks on various sectors. Impacts were particularly severe at Brussels Airport, with passengers enduring significant delays.

The affected company, RTX, attributed the disruption to issues with its MUSE software. As efforts continue to resolve the situation, flights are beginning to stabilize with only isolated manual interventions still needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

