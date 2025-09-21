Cyber Chaos: Airports Scramble to Restore Order After Major Hack

European airports are striving to restore normal operations after a major hacking incident disrupted key systems. The breach affected check-in and boarding processes at major airports like Heathrow, leading to widespread delays.

Officials are investigating the cyberattack, which has added to a series of recent attacks on various sectors. Impacts were particularly severe at Brussels Airport, with passengers enduring significant delays.

The affected company, RTX, attributed the disruption to issues with its MUSE software. As efforts continue to resolve the situation, flights are beginning to stabilize with only isolated manual interventions still needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)