Alibag Rides: New Motorcycle Rental Services Boost Tourism

In a move to enhance tourist mobility, Alibag visitors can now rent motorcycles and scooters, similar to arrangements in Goa and Kerala. This development follows the Maharashtra State Transport Authority's approval of two licences under the Rent A Motorcycle Scheme, 1997.

Initially launched in 1997 and paused in 2015 due to opposition from taxi operators, the scheme has been revived after a nine-year freeze. The initiative is anticipated to invigorate tourism and provide locals with new income opportunities, particularly in the Konkan region, renowned for its diverse attractions.

The revival aims to offer a more economical transport choice against taxis and autorickshaws known for exorbitant fares. Alibag is a favored destination, attracting many tourists on weekends and holidays, making this rental service timely and advantageous.

