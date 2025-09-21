Left Menu

Alibag Rides: New Motorcycle Rental Services Boost Tourism

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority has reintroduced the Rent A Motorcycle Scheme in Alibag, enabling tourists to rent bikes and scooters. With licences granted to two operators, this initiative is expected to spur tourism by offering an affordable, convenient travel option for visitors, especially in Konkan and other tourist hotspots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:55 IST
Alibag Rides: New Motorcycle Rental Services Boost Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance tourist mobility, Alibag visitors can now rent motorcycles and scooters, similar to arrangements in Goa and Kerala. This development follows the Maharashtra State Transport Authority's approval of two licences under the Rent A Motorcycle Scheme, 1997.

Initially launched in 1997 and paused in 2015 due to opposition from taxi operators, the scheme has been revived after a nine-year freeze. The initiative is anticipated to invigorate tourism and provide locals with new income opportunities, particularly in the Konkan region, renowned for its diverse attractions.

The revival aims to offer a more economical transport choice against taxis and autorickshaws known for exorbitant fares. Alibag is a favored destination, attracting many tourists on weekends and holidays, making this rental service timely and advantageous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

 Global
2
Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

 India
3
Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian S...

 United Kingdom
4
NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025