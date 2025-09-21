Left Menu

Nepal Airlines Expands Reach with Direct Flights to Guangzhou

Nepal Airlines is introducing direct flights from Kathmandu to Guangzhou, starting Thursday. Initially, the service will operate three times a week. This new route enhances Nepal's connectivity, joining Himalaya Airlines and China Southern in serving this path, and expands the national carrier's reach to 11 destinations in nine countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:16 IST
Nepal Airlines Expands Reach with Direct Flights to Guangzhou
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's national carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), has announced the initiation of direct flight services from Kathmandu to Guangzhou, commencing this Thursday. NAC spokesperson Manoj Kumar Shah confirmed that all preparations are finalized for this inaugural Kathmandu-Guangzhou-Kathmandu route.

The service will operate three times weekly, with the first flights set for Thursday and September 28. Subsequently, flights will run every Sunday, Tuesday, and Saturday as part of NAC's new schedule.

Ticket prices for this new route have been set at NRs 30,000 for one-way travel and NRs 50,000 for round trips. NAC's expansion sees it now offering connectivity to 11 destinations across nine countries, complementing services by Himalaya Airlines and China Southern on the same route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

 Global
2
Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

 India
3
Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian S...

 United Kingdom
4
NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025