Nepal Airlines Expands Reach with Direct Flights to Guangzhou

Nepal's national carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), has announced the initiation of direct flight services from Kathmandu to Guangzhou, commencing this Thursday. NAC spokesperson Manoj Kumar Shah confirmed that all preparations are finalized for this inaugural Kathmandu-Guangzhou-Kathmandu route.

The service will operate three times weekly, with the first flights set for Thursday and September 28. Subsequently, flights will run every Sunday, Tuesday, and Saturday as part of NAC's new schedule.

Ticket prices for this new route have been set at NRs 30,000 for one-way travel and NRs 50,000 for round trips. NAC's expansion sees it now offering connectivity to 11 destinations across nine countries, complementing services by Himalaya Airlines and China Southern on the same route.

(With inputs from agencies.)