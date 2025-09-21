Left Menu

Patanjali Slashes Prices, Consumers Rejoice: GST Benefits Passed On

Patanjali Foods Ltd has lowered the retail prices of several products, including Nutrela soya chunks, following a GST cut. The price reductions, effective Monday, impact items in food, non-food, oral care, hair care, wellness, and dairy categories, reinforcing Patanjali's role as a major FMCG player in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Patanjali Foods Ltd has announced a notable reduction in the retail prices of its diverse product range, including the popular Nutrela soya chunks. This decision comes as a direct response to the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction, allowing consumers to benefit directly from the tax savings.

Effective from Monday, the revised maximum retail price (MRP) spans across both food and non-food categories. Specifically, Nutrela Chunks, Mini Chunks & Granules (1 kg pack) will retail at Rs 190, down from Rs 210, and the 200 gm pack sees a Rs 3 cut. Other reductions include biscuits, noodles, oral care, hair care, and health products.

Patanjali Foods, significant in India's FMCG sector, especially in cooking oils under the Ruchi Soya brand, emphasizes its commitment to providing value-driven consumer products. The MRP adjustments further solidify its position as a prominent player in the market, focusing on natural, affordable options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

