Left Menu

GST Bonanza: Prices Slash Across Consumer Goods

Starting Monday, reduced GST rates on 375 items will lower costs on a wide range of products, from kitchen staples to automobiles. The GST Council has revised tax rates, consolidating into 5% and 18% slabs. This move is expected to provide substantial savings annually for households.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:25 IST
GST Bonanza: Prices Slash Across Consumer Goods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move benefiting consumers nationwide, new GST rates on about 375 items come into effect from Monday, promising cheaper prices across various goods and services. This revision is expected to result in substantial annual savings for households.

The GST Council decided on the reduction, consolidating tax rates into 5% and 18% brackets, aimed at easing financial burdens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described this shift as a 'double bonanza' for the poor and middle class, who will now see their essential expenses reduce.

Among the items set to become more affordable are mass consumption goods like food items, personal care products, and aspirational appliances like TVs and washing machines. Additionally, the automobile and real estate sectors receive a boost as tax rates drop, promoting further economic stimulation.

TRENDING

1
Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian S...

 United Kingdom
2
NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

 India
3
Rising Tensions: Ukrainian Attacks Escalate in Belgorod and Zaporizhzhia Regions

Rising Tensions: Ukrainian Attacks Escalate in Belgorod and Zaporizhzhia Reg...

 Global
4
Tension over Baltic: NATO Jets Intercept Russian Surveillance

Tension over Baltic: NATO Jets Intercept Russian Surveillance

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025