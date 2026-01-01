Sports Ministry Revamps TOPS: Key Promotions and Exclusions

The Sports Ministry has revamped its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), bringing changes to the core and developmental groups of athletes. Notably, dope-tainted wrestler Reetika Hooda has been excluded, while new talents, such as compound archers and promising decathletes, have been added to the expanded list.

The list was previously reduced to 94 athletes but has been readjusted to accommodate 118 competitors, including 61 para-athletes. Despite the dope test failure of Hooda, athletes like gold-winning para-sprinter Simran remain in the core group, awaiting further review at the next Mission Olympic Cell meeting.

The updated list reflects the performances over the past year, aiming for success at future events, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The scheme continues to support top athletes with allowances and intensive training schedules, both domestically and internationally.