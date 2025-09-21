Haryana's GST Reforms Unveiled: A New Era for Traders and Consumers

Haryana is set for a transformative phase as GST reforms, described as one of the country's most consequential tax changes, take effect from Monday. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini outlined the benefits of these reforms, emphasizing their role in simplifying business procedures, easing consumer burdens, and promoting openness in commerce.

To ensure these reforms' advantages reach all societal levels, a special 'GST awareness campaign' will be launched from September 22 to October 15. This initiative involves state officials, cabinet members, and local representatives actively engaging with traders and the public daily to inform them about the new GST structure's benefits.

The campaign aims to not only educate consumers and traders on GST changes but also fosters the adoption of 'swadeshi' products. With lowered GST rates affecting a wide range of goods, from basic household items to luxury products, the campaign promises significant consumer benefits starting the first day of Navaratri.