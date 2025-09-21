Left Menu

Haryana's GST Reforms Unveiled: A New Era for Traders and Consumers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced significant GST reforms, set to begin Monday, aiming to simplify business operations, provide consumer relief, and promote transparency. A state-wide GST awareness campaign from September 22 to October 15 seeks to educate traders and the public about these tax reforms, encouraging the adoption of Indian products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:07 IST
Haryana's GST Reforms Unveiled: A New Era for Traders and Consumers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is set for a transformative phase as GST reforms, described as one of the country's most consequential tax changes, take effect from Monday. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini outlined the benefits of these reforms, emphasizing their role in simplifying business procedures, easing consumer burdens, and promoting openness in commerce.

To ensure these reforms' advantages reach all societal levels, a special 'GST awareness campaign' will be launched from September 22 to October 15. This initiative involves state officials, cabinet members, and local representatives actively engaging with traders and the public daily to inform them about the new GST structure's benefits.

The campaign aims to not only educate consumers and traders on GST changes but also fosters the adoption of 'swadeshi' products. With lowered GST rates affecting a wide range of goods, from basic household items to luxury products, the campaign promises significant consumer benefits starting the first day of Navaratri.

TRENDING

1
Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian S...

 United Kingdom
2
NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

 India
3
Rising Tensions: Ukrainian Attacks Escalate in Belgorod and Zaporizhzhia Regions

Rising Tensions: Ukrainian Attacks Escalate in Belgorod and Zaporizhzhia Reg...

 Global
4
Tension over Baltic: NATO Jets Intercept Russian Surveillance

Tension over Baltic: NATO Jets Intercept Russian Surveillance

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025