Uttar Pradesh's Vision 2047: A Call for Public Participation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath encourages public suggestions for the 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' document. He highlights economic transformation, job creation through schemes like ODOP, and improvements in infrastructure. Adityanath stresses collective resolve for achieving a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Vision 2047: A Call for Public Participation
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday made a call to action for the public, urging them to contribute suggestions for the 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' document. Speaking at the 'Prabuddh Sammelan,' part of the 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign, he emphasized that the state's economy is in a phase of significant transformation.

Adityanath underscored key initiatives like the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, highlighting its success in creating two crore jobs in the MSME sector, alongside 60 lakh roles in other areas and 8.5 lakh government jobs. He noted a survey result showing 90% employment retention within the state, showcasing reduced migration out of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also reflected on national achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014, citing growth in the economy, infrastructure, and sectors like healthcare and education. He stressed the importance of a collective resolve in realizing a developed India, using examples like the Ram temple construction and Article 370's abrogation as evidence of decisive governance.

