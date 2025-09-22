Hong Kong Airport Faces 36-Hour Flight Halt Amid Super Typhoon Threat
Hong Kong International Airport is considering a 36-hour suspension of passenger flights due to an impending super typhoon. This potential decision comes as the country prepares to face one of its most formidable storms in recent years. The report was initially published by Bloomberg News.
Hong Kong International Airport is contemplating a 36-hour suspension of all passenger flights in response to an impending super typhoon, according to a Bloomberg News report.
The move to halt flights comes as the region prepares for what is expected to be one of the most powerful storms to hit in years.
Reuters has not independently verified Bloomberg's report, which cites individuals familiar with the current deliberations at the Hong Kong airport.
