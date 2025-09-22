Left Menu

Super Typhoon Ragasa Grounds Hong Kong Flights Amid Urgent Preparations

Hong Kong International Airport is suspending all passenger flights for 36 hours due to Super Typhoon Ragasa. Authorities and airlines are actively monitoring the situation while residents rush to stock up on supplies. The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds, impacting both Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:39 IST
Super Typhoon Ragasa Grounds Hong Kong Flights Amid Urgent Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Super Typhoon Ragasa looms, Hong Kong International Airport will halt passenger flights for 36 hours starting Tuesday evening, Qantas Airways announced. The Asian financial hub is bracing for one of its most powerful storms in years.

According to a Qantas statement, the airport is scheduled to close from September 23 at 8 p.m. to September 25 at 8 a.m. The Airport Authority Hong Kong is vigilantly tracking the storm's development and has begun preparations, although no official closure announcement has been made.

Residents have started panic-buying essentials as Hong Kong's Observatory forecasts deteriorating weather from Tuesday, with gale-force winds expected to become hurricane-strength. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the storm's approach has already led to the suspension of work and classes in parts of the country.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Inmates: Thane Jail's Rehabilitation Success

Empowering Inmates: Thane Jail's Rehabilitation Success

 India
2
PM Narendra Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Narendra Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pr...

 India
3
Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

 Global
4
Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025