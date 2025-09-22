Super Typhoon Ragasa Grounds Hong Kong Flights Amid Urgent Preparations

As Super Typhoon Ragasa looms, Hong Kong International Airport will halt passenger flights for 36 hours starting Tuesday evening, Qantas Airways announced. The Asian financial hub is bracing for one of its most powerful storms in years.

According to a Qantas statement, the airport is scheduled to close from September 23 at 8 p.m. to September 25 at 8 a.m. The Airport Authority Hong Kong is vigilantly tracking the storm's development and has begun preparations, although no official closure announcement has been made.

Residents have started panic-buying essentials as Hong Kong's Observatory forecasts deteriorating weather from Tuesday, with gale-force winds expected to become hurricane-strength. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the storm's approach has already led to the suspension of work and classes in parts of the country.