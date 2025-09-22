Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Mumbra Bypass: Three Young Lives Lost

A fatal accident on Mumbra Bypass claimed the lives of three young men when their scooter was rear-ended by a container truck. Civic officials reported the incident occurred near Gavdevi Temple. The victims were pronounced dead at the hospital, and eyewitnesses call for stricter traffic regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:45 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three young men lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Mumbra Bypass in Thane district. The fatal collision occurred when a container truck hit their scooter, civic officials confirmed on Monday.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the incident took place near Gavdevi Temple at approximately 3 PM. The victims were en route to Shilphata when the truck rear-ended their two-wheeler.

Hasan Akram Sheikh (19), Afzal Sakur Sheikh (22), and Mohinuddin Mohammad Khushishekh (19), residents of Gavdevi in Mumbra, were severely injured and declared dead upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. The truck's owner and driver fled the scene. Despite a case being registered with the Mumbra police and ongoing investigations, residents demand stricter oversight to prevent speeding incidents on this accident-prone stretch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

