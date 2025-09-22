Tragic Collision on Mumbra Bypass: Three Young Lives Lost

Three young men lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Mumbra Bypass in Thane district. The fatal collision occurred when a container truck hit their scooter, civic officials confirmed on Monday.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the incident took place near Gavdevi Temple at approximately 3 PM. The victims were en route to Shilphata when the truck rear-ended their two-wheeler.

Hasan Akram Sheikh (19), Afzal Sakur Sheikh (22), and Mohinuddin Mohammad Khushishekh (19), residents of Gavdevi in Mumbra, were severely injured and declared dead upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. The truck's owner and driver fled the scene. Despite a case being registered with the Mumbra police and ongoing investigations, residents demand stricter oversight to prevent speeding incidents on this accident-prone stretch.

(With inputs from agencies.)