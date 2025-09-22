Core Industries Propel India's Economic Growth with 6.3% Surge

India's Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) reported a 6.3% increase in August 2025 compared to August 2024, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. This rise is attributed to notable growth in steel, coal, and cement sectors.

The ICI, which reflects 40.27% of the weight of items in the Index of Industrial Production, showed a final growth rate of 3.7% for July 2025. Cumulatively, the growth rate from April to August for the fiscal year 2025-26 stood at 2.8%.

Coal production rose by 11.4%, while crude oil and natural gas saw declines of 1.2% and 2.2%, respectively. Fertilizer output increased by 4.6%, and petroleum refinery products grew by 3%. Meanwhile, the steel industry experienced a significant surge of 14.2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)