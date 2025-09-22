Left Menu

Core Industries Propel India's Economic Growth with 6.3% Surge

In August 2025, India's Index of Eight Core Industries observed a 6.3% increase, bolstered by growth in steel, coal, and cement production. Despite some declines in crude oil and natural gas, sectors such as electricity and petroleum refineries saw modest improvements, contributing to an overall positive economic trend.

India's Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) reported a 6.3% increase in August 2025 compared to August 2024, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. This rise is attributed to notable growth in steel, coal, and cement sectors.

The ICI, which reflects 40.27% of the weight of items in the Index of Industrial Production, showed a final growth rate of 3.7% for July 2025. Cumulatively, the growth rate from April to August for the fiscal year 2025-26 stood at 2.8%.

Coal production rose by 11.4%, while crude oil and natural gas saw declines of 1.2% and 2.2%, respectively. Fertilizer output increased by 4.6%, and petroleum refinery products grew by 3%. Meanwhile, the steel industry experienced a significant surge of 14.2%.

