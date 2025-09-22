IT Stocks Reel Under US H-1B Visa Fee Surge

On Monday, IT stocks witnessed a sharp decline as Infobeans Technologies and Hexaware experienced significant tumbles of nearly 9% and 7%, respectively. The downturn was sparked by concerns over a substantial hike in US H-1B visa fees, which profoundly affects the Indian IT outsourcing industry.

The shares of key players like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro also fell, leading to a combined market valuation loss of Rs 83,994.45 crore within a single trading day. The BSE IT index decreased by 2.73%, closing at 34,988.20.

US President Donald Trump's recent decision to increase the H-1B visa application fees to USD 100,000 stirred apprehension in the market, as over 70% of these visas are secured by Indian tech professionals. The move could disrupt a sector that has only recently begun to recover.

