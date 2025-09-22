Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over GST Reforms: No Revenue Loss for Himachal Pradesh

The BJP rebuked Congress for criticizing recent GST reforms, asserting Himachal Pradesh will not incur revenue losses. National spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal highlighted the state's growth in GST collections, and emphasized the benefits of new GST reforms for the economy. Agarwal outlined substantial financial support from the central government, debunking revenue loss claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:17 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress Over GST Reforms: No Revenue Loss for Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP launched a strong critique against Congress on Monday over its denunciation of recent GST reforms, arguing that Himachal Pradesh stands to benefit rather than suffer revenue losses. BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal addressed reporters, underscoring the state's 14 percent annual growth in GST and integrated-GST collections. He revealed that Himachal received Rs 5,339 crore from GST and Rs 2,845 crore from integrated-GST in 2023-24, amounting to Rs 9,375 crore. Including grant-in-aid from the Centre, the total financial infusion reached Rs 24,317 crore, signifying robust central support for a state budget of around Rs 50,000 crore.

Agarwal dismissed claims of financial crises under GST, stating that the state's revenue from GST had seen a steady increase from Rs 4,753 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 7,883 crore in 2022-23. He pointed out that significant portions of the state's expenditure are allocated to salaries, pensions, and interest payments, highlighting the Centre's substantial financial backing.

Agarwal touted the 'Next Gen GST Reforms' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pivotal for accelerating India's economic growth. He lauded the GST's role in national unity and economic integration, asserting that the reforms will simplify trade, reduce consumer prices, lower taxes for farmers on agricultural equipment, and promote industrial and business development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty

Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty

 Global
2
Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

 India
3
Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Crucial Election

Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Cr...

 Global
4
Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025