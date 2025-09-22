BJP Criticizes Congress Over GST Reforms: No Revenue Loss for Himachal Pradesh

The BJP launched a strong critique against Congress on Monday over its denunciation of recent GST reforms, arguing that Himachal Pradesh stands to benefit rather than suffer revenue losses. BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal addressed reporters, underscoring the state's 14 percent annual growth in GST and integrated-GST collections. He revealed that Himachal received Rs 5,339 crore from GST and Rs 2,845 crore from integrated-GST in 2023-24, amounting to Rs 9,375 crore. Including grant-in-aid from the Centre, the total financial infusion reached Rs 24,317 crore, signifying robust central support for a state budget of around Rs 50,000 crore.

Agarwal dismissed claims of financial crises under GST, stating that the state's revenue from GST had seen a steady increase from Rs 4,753 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 7,883 crore in 2022-23. He pointed out that significant portions of the state's expenditure are allocated to salaries, pensions, and interest payments, highlighting the Centre's substantial financial backing.

Agarwal touted the 'Next Gen GST Reforms' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pivotal for accelerating India's economic growth. He lauded the GST's role in national unity and economic integration, asserting that the reforms will simplify trade, reduce consumer prices, lower taxes for farmers on agricultural equipment, and promote industrial and business development.

(With inputs from agencies.)