Brigade Enterprises Expands with Rs 1,200 Crore Project

Brigade Enterprises has entered a joint development agreement for a residential project in south Bengaluru valued at around Rs 1,200 crore. This project spans 7.5 acres in Banashankari, with Brigade's extensive experience in real estate across several Indian cities.

Updated: 22-09-2025 19:37 IST
Real estate company Brigade Enterprises has inked a joint development agreement to advance a major residential project in south Bengaluru. The project, promising substantial sales potential of Rs 1,200 crore, was confirmed in a recent regulatory filing on Monday.

Situated in Banashankari, 5th Stage, the development will cover 7.5 acres, tapping into the housing demand in this prime area of Bengaluru. Brigade Group's announcement underscores its strategic expansion in the real estate market.

Founded in 1986, Brigade Group is recognized as a leading real estate developer in India, with operations in several key cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, among others. The firm has carved a niche in developing residential, office, retail, and hospitality properties across the nation.

