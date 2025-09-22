Odisha's Fiscal Feat: Emergence as a Revenue Surplus State

Odisha has been recognized as the third highest revenue surplus state in India for the fiscal year 2022-23, a testament to the state's prudent fiscal management under the leadership of the BJD. The announcement was made by Naveen Patnaik, the former Chief Minister, who praised the state's fiscal progress.

In a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Odisha's remarkable fiscal journey was documented, showing an impressive Rs 19,456 crore revenue surplus. The growth in revenue has enabled the state to undertake various social initiatives and reduce its reliance on central grants, demonstrating the effectiveness of the state's fiscal strategies.

This milestone wouldn't have been possible without the support of the people of Odisha, Patnaik noted. The state has implemented significant programs, including BSKY, KALIA, and MissionShakti, contributing to development in health, agriculture, and women empowerment, among other sectors, reinforcing Odisha's status as a leader in fiscal prudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)