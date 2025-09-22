Left Menu

Odisha's Fiscal Feat: Emergence as a Revenue Surplus State

Odisha, under BJD leadership, was recognised as India's third highest revenue surplus state for 2022-23. This fiscal achievement was highlighted by Naveen Patnaik, former Chief Minister. The surplus has enabled the state to bolster various social and development programs, reducing dependency on central grants.

Updated: 22-09-2025 21:01 IST
Odisha's Fiscal Feat: Emergence as a Revenue Surplus State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha has been recognized as the third highest revenue surplus state in India for the fiscal year 2022-23, a testament to the state's prudent fiscal management under the leadership of the BJD. The announcement was made by Naveen Patnaik, the former Chief Minister, who praised the state's fiscal progress.

In a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Odisha's remarkable fiscal journey was documented, showing an impressive Rs 19,456 crore revenue surplus. The growth in revenue has enabled the state to undertake various social initiatives and reduce its reliance on central grants, demonstrating the effectiveness of the state's fiscal strategies.

This milestone wouldn't have been possible without the support of the people of Odisha, Patnaik noted. The state has implemented significant programs, including BSKY, KALIA, and MissionShakti, contributing to development in health, agriculture, and women empowerment, among other sectors, reinforcing Odisha's status as a leader in fiscal prudence.



