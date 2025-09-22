Roche Advances in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Industry Giants

Swiss drug giant Roche has shown its intent to compete aggressively in the increasingly lucrative weight-loss market, announcing on Monday the progression of an experimental obesity drug, CT-388, into a phase III trial. Investors reacted positively, with Roche shares climbing 2.8% and outperforming the otherwise stagnant European healthcare index.

This move marks a pivotal moment in Roche's strategic entry into a market that analysts predict could be valued at $150 billion annually by the early 2030s. Roche acquired CT-388 in a bold acquisition of U.S. biotech company Carmot Therapeutics in late 2023, challenging dominant players Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

At an investor event in London, Roche articulated its plan to penetrate the obesity drug segment, emphasizing its strategy to launch competitive treatments by 2030. Roche's pharmaceutical head, Teresa Graham, highlighted the goal to become a top contender, with six drug candidates in trials targeting obesity and related health conditions, potentially yielding blockbusters with sales exceeding $1 billion annually.

