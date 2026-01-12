Left Menu

Compounded GLP-1s Redefine U.S. Obesity Treatment Market

Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar highlighted the growth of compounded GLP-1 drug versions in the U.S. market, capturing 1.5 million users due to their affordability. These alternatives threaten branded drugs like Wegovy, prompting Novo to release a cheaper option, aiming to regain market share in obesity treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:03 IST
Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is facing an unexpected challenge in the U.S. obesity treatment market, with compounded versions of GLP-1 drugs attracting as many as 1.5 million patients, according to CEO Mike Doustdar. The affordability of these unapproved alternatives has led to a significant shift in consumer preferences.

During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Doustdar emphasized that compounders have tapped into consumer needs by offering more budget-friendly options than branded medicines, like Novo's own Wegovy. This trend underscores the competition posed by these compounded drugs, despite the risks associated with their unregulated nature.

In response, Novo Nordisk introduced a daily oral version of Wegovy at a reduced cash price, hoping to lure cost-conscious consumers. Meanwhile, the company continues to differentiate between legitimate online pharmacies and vendors selling counterfeit products, as it strategizes on pricing and access to better compete in the weight-loss market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

