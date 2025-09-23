Copenhagen Airport Suspends Flights Due to Drone Sighting

In an unexpected disruption, Copenhagen Airport has halted all take-offs and landings due to reports of drones in the area. The suspension began at 20:26 local time and has already caused significant flight diversions.

Flight tracking service FlightRadar reported that at least 11 flights have been redirected to other airports in response to the sightings. This incident adds to the growing list of drone-related interruptions impacting air travel across the globe.

Authorities are investigating the situation to ensure safety and return airport operations to normal, while emphasizing the challenges drones pose to aviation security.

(With inputs from agencies.)