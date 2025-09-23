Left Menu

Copenhagen Airport Suspends Flights Due to Drone Sighting

Copenhagen Airport suspended all take-offs and landings after multiple drone sightings. The disruption began at 20:26 local time, resulting in at least 11 flights being diverted to other airports. The incident highlights increasing concerns over drone-related disruptions in aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected disruption, Copenhagen Airport has halted all take-offs and landings due to reports of drones in the area. The suspension began at 20:26 local time and has already caused significant flight diversions.

Flight tracking service FlightRadar reported that at least 11 flights have been redirected to other airports in response to the sightings. This incident adds to the growing list of drone-related interruptions impacting air travel across the globe.

Authorities are investigating the situation to ensure safety and return airport operations to normal, while emphasizing the challenges drones pose to aviation security.

