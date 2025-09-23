Teen's Daring Journey: Afghan Boy Stows Away to Delhi in Aircraft's Landing Gear

A remarkable incident unfolded at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, involving a 13-year-old Afghan boy who clandestinely traveled from Kabul inside a plane's landing gear compartment. Airline staff discovered the young stowaway upon arrival, raising immediate security concerns.

The adolescent, hailing from Kunduz city, had boarded the plane driven by sheer curiosity. Following his apprehension by airline personnel, he was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force. The authorities conducted a thorough inquiry to uncover the motives behind his audacious act.

After ensuring no security threats, the boy was sent back to Kabul on the same flight. A subsequent security check of the plane turned up a small speaker, believed to have belonged to the boy. The aircraft was declared secure after comprehensive anti-sabotage checks.

