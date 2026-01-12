Anticipating Change: Challenges and Hopes for Upcoming Union Budget

Amid growing economic concerns, the Congress party has placed its hopes on the forthcoming Union Budget to tackle issues such as stagnant private corporate investment and widening income inequalities. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the importance of addressing these challenges for sustainable growth.

The budget, set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will incorporate insights from the 16th Finance Commission's report, focusing on tax revenue distribution between the Centre and the States. With household savings rates declining, the need for strategic action is pressing.

As the Parliament prepares for its upcoming session, all eyes are on the Union Budget to see if it will step out of statistical comforts and confront the reality of economic hurdles. The hope is for measures that bolster investment and equitable growth, crucial for job creation and economic stability.

