Trump vs. Powell: A Market Showdown

Global markets remain on edge as tensions escalate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Investors are grappling with the potential impact on interest rate autonomy, amid geopolitical unrest and economic uncertainty marking the start of 2026.

The Trump administration's threat to indict Powell over his Congressional testimony has sent ripples through financial markets. Powell argues the charges are a strategy to exert political pressure on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions. This unfolding drama has led to a cautious market reaction, although safe-haven assets like gold have surged.

With Japanese markets closed on Monday, focus shifts to European markets, particularly the Treasury sector, as investors await key economic developments in Germany and the euro zone. The issue of the Fed's future independence remains at the forefront as markets anticipate future rate cuts once Powell's term concludes in May.

