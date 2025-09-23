Annapurna Group Reinforces Its Purity Legacy with National Expansion
Annapurna Group, renowned for its trusted FMCG products, is set for national expansion. With a 70-year legacy of purity, the brand's strong portfolio includes ghee and agro-based foods. The expansion begins with launching its ghee in North India, led by brand ambassador Shehnaz Gill, aiming for multifold growth.
In a strategic move to grow its brand nationally, Annapurna Group, a leading FMCG brand in Eastern India, is launching its products across the country. Known for their purity and quality, their ghee has become the flagship of the expansion, beginning in North India with states like Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi-NCR.
According to Managing Director Subir Ghosh, the brand aims to uphold its reputation for providing trustworthy products in a market where such values are becoming rare. The group's compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) has consistently been between 15 to 18 percent, prompting further expansion into new categories like staples and health-focused beverages.
Beyond products, Annapurna Group prides itself on its commitment to purity, which is central to its operational culture. This commitment reflects in the brand's legacy initiatives and its diverse portfolio, striking a balance between traditional values and innovative approaches.
