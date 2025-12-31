Left Menu

Power Play: North Indian Representation in Mira Bhayandar

BJP leader Kripashankar Singh aims to ensure the election of a north Indian, Hindi-speaking mayor in Mira Bhayandar's municipal corporation, amid ethnic political tension. Singh believes enough community corporators will secure the top post, as the Mahayuti alliance eyes control in upcoming Maharashtra civic elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:50 IST
BJP leader Kripashankar Singh announced a strategic political maneuver to elect a north Indian, Hindi-speaking mayor for Mira Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a move expected to stir ethnic political debates as elections loom.

His statement, asserting the imminent election of sufficient north Indian corporators to secure the mayoral seat, may intensify the rivalry with Marathi identity-focused parties like MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT). Singh's confidence underscores the growing influence of the north Indian community in local politics, particularly following recent tensions involving the MNS.

Singh further conveyed optimism about the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP and allied groups, dominating the upcoming January 15 municipal elections in Maharashtra. This initiative reveals a tactical push to consolidate voter bases and fortify grassroots support.

