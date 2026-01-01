Left Menu

Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

Power consumption in India increased by nearly 7% in December due to the heightened use of heating appliances during severe cold in North India. Government data shows a rise in peak power demand, with expectations of further increases as cold intensifies. Experts foresee steadier demand levels post-January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:55 IST
In December, India saw a nearly 7% surge in power consumption, reaching 138.39 billion units from 129.39 billion units a year ago. The jump is attributed to increased use of heating appliances amid North India's severe cold.

According to government data, December's peak power demand reached 241.20 GW, surpassing last year's 224.23 GW. This rise follows May 2024's all-time high of 250 GW, with the previous peak in September 2023 at 243.27 GW.

As cold waves intensify, experts predict steadier power demand levels from January, despite an expected peak of 277 GW in summer 2025. The India Meteorological Department forecasts a cold wave in Delhi, prompting further power consumption as temperatures fall.

