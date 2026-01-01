Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

In December, India saw a nearly 7% surge in power consumption, reaching 138.39 billion units from 129.39 billion units a year ago. The jump is attributed to increased use of heating appliances amid North India's severe cold.

According to government data, December's peak power demand reached 241.20 GW, surpassing last year's 224.23 GW. This rise follows May 2024's all-time high of 250 GW, with the previous peak in September 2023 at 243.27 GW.

As cold waves intensify, experts predict steadier power demand levels from January, despite an expected peak of 277 GW in summer 2025. The India Meteorological Department forecasts a cold wave in Delhi, prompting further power consumption as temperatures fall.