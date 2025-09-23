Surge in Auto Stocks Amid Market Jitters: A Closer Look

The Indian stock market experienced a mixed opening on Tuesday, with significant focus on the ongoing volatility. Both benchmark indices began the day on a flat note, grappling with the impact of increased H-1B visa costs on the technology sector. The Nifty 50 index started at 25,209 points, a slight increase of 6.65 points or 0.03 percent, while the BSE Sensex slipped marginally by 12.60 points or 0.02 percent to open at 82,147.37.

Despite the present volatility, market analysts anticipate that initiatives such as GST rationalization, favorable weather conditions, and incentives will support consumption. Moreover, foreign investors, having been net sellers recently, are showing signs of returning, propelled by expectations of earnings upgrades later in the fiscal year. Analysts believe that consumption-oriented sectors may draw more attention, lending crucial support in the short term.

In sectoral performance, the Nifty Auto index stood out as the top performer, witnessing a 1.72 percent rise. Maruti Suzuki shares saw a robust 2.65 percent increase, with Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors also enjoying gains. Maruti Suzuki's strong customer response, highlighted by high inquiries and vehicle deliveries, showcased the sector's vigour. Hyundai's record dealer billings further fueled positive sentiment, attributed partly to GST 2.0 reforms. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index held steady with a minor 0.04 percent uptick, and the FMCG index faced a 0.36 percent decline amid general sectoral pressures.

