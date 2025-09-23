Nordic Skies Disrupted: Drone Mystery at Major Airports

Danish authorities revealed on Tuesday that the drone interference leading to the closure of the nation's main airport, Copenhagen, was orchestrated by an operative with considerable prowess. Despite extensive investigations, no suspects have been identified.

Both Copenhagen and Oslo airports, the Nordic region's busiest hubs, were forced to halt operations for hours on Monday due to drones breaching their airspace, causing significant disruption to passenger travel.

Chief Superintendent Jens Jespersen emphasized the operator's adeptness, stating that the drones maneuvered with purposeful control, such as turning lights on and off, before vanishing. The possibility of a coordinated connection between the disturbances in Denmark and Norway remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)