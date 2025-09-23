Left Menu

Nordic Skies Disrupted: Drone Mystery at Major Airports

Danish police have reported that skilled drone operators caused significant disruption at Copenhagen and Oslo airports, leaving thousands stranded. The two airports were shut for hours after drones appeared, and no suspects have been identified. Investigations continue into potential links between the incidents in Denmark and Norway.

Danish authorities revealed on Tuesday that the drone interference leading to the closure of the nation's main airport, Copenhagen, was orchestrated by an operative with considerable prowess. Despite extensive investigations, no suspects have been identified.

Both Copenhagen and Oslo airports, the Nordic region's busiest hubs, were forced to halt operations for hours on Monday due to drones breaching their airspace, causing significant disruption to passenger travel.

Chief Superintendent Jens Jespersen emphasized the operator's adeptness, stating that the drones maneuvered with purposeful control, such as turning lights on and off, before vanishing. The possibility of a coordinated connection between the disturbances in Denmark and Norway remains under scrutiny.

