Vizhinjam Seaport: India's Rising Maritime Marvel

In a remarkable achievement for India's maritime infrastructure, Kerala's Vizhinjam international seaport has created several national records in just 10 months since its inception. The seaport, which began operations in December last year, has handled the highest number of ultra-large cargo vessels nationwide.

This week, another milestone was reached when MSC Verona, the deepest-draft container ship in the country, docked at Vizhinjam, marking its 500th vessel. Developed and managed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Vizhinjam has already handled 1.1 million TEUs, surpassing projected capacities.

With natural depth and minimal littoral drift, Vizhinjam is poised to become India's leading deep-water transshipment hub. Its growing importance in global trade networks highlights India's evolving role in international shipping and commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)