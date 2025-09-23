Youth Employment Surge: EPFO's July 2025 Payroll Data Highlights

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) witnessed a notable addition of 21.04 lakh net members during July 2025, marking a 5.55% increase compared to the same month last year. This growth is attributed to rising employment opportunities, as well as increased awareness and outreach efforts by the EPFO, according to the latest payroll data released.

A significant portion of the new subscriber growth came from youth aged 18-25, with 5.98 lakh joining the workforce as first-time job seekers. Additionally, around 16.43 lakh individuals who had previously exited, re-joined EPFO in July 2025. This represents a 12.12% year-over-year growth, highlighting improved employment stability and social security awareness.

Moreover, there was an uptick in female membership, with a net addition of 4.42 lakh, marginally up by 0.17% on a yearly basis. Diversity in the workforce is further emphasized as state-wise data reveals that Maharashtra, leading with 20.47%, and other states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, played significant roles in the payroll surge, making up the majority of the additions, specifically from industries involved in mining, manufacturing, and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)