Trump's Early Release: Social Media Leak of Job Market Chart Sparks Controversy
U.S. President Donald Trump shared an unreleased job-market chart on social media, creating a stir. The chart, liked thousands of times, revealed private-sector growth and government job reduction data before official release. The White House has not commented on the leak.
In an unexpected move, President Donald Trump shared job-market statistics on his social media account ahead of their official release. The late-night post involved a chart indicating significant shifts in employment figures.
The statistics, garnering nearly 14,000 likes, detailed the creation of 654,000 private-sector jobs since January, along with a reduction of 181,000 government jobs. These figures were intended to remain confidential until Friday morning, as per the December jobs report by the Labor Department.
The White House has yet to comment on this premature disclosure, which Bloomberg News initially reported as a breach. The chart references the Bureau of Labor Statistics and assessments by the Council of Economic Advisors.
