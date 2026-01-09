Left Menu

Trump's Early Release: Social Media Leak of Job Market Chart Sparks Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump shared an unreleased job-market chart on social media, creating a stir. The chart, liked thousands of times, revealed private-sector growth and government job reduction data before official release. The White House has not commented on the leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:52 IST
Trump's Early Release: Social Media Leak of Job Market Chart Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected move, President Donald Trump shared job-market statistics on his social media account ahead of their official release. The late-night post involved a chart indicating significant shifts in employment figures.

The statistics, garnering nearly 14,000 likes, detailed the creation of 654,000 private-sector jobs since January, along with a reduction of 181,000 government jobs. These figures were intended to remain confidential until Friday morning, as per the December jobs report by the Labor Department.

The White House has yet to comment on this premature disclosure, which Bloomberg News initially reported as a breach. The chart references the Bureau of Labor Statistics and assessments by the Council of Economic Advisors.

TRENDING

1
Historic $200 Billion Mining Merger Looms: Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks

Historic $200 Billion Mining Merger Looms: Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks

 Global
2
Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

 India
3
US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic relations after Maduro's capture, reports AP.

US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic r...

 Global
4
Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026